Jets' Morris Claiborne: Practicing fully Wednesday
Claiborne (illness) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Claiborne exited Sunday's loss to the Jaguars due to a stomach illness but appears no worse for wear as he was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. The 28-year-old should assume his usual starting role at cornerback against the Broncos on Sunday.
