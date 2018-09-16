Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Leading receiver in Week 2 loss
Enunwa caught seven of 11 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.
Enunwa was Sam Darnold's go-to target throughout the contest, leading the team in yards, catches and targets. The wide receiver got wide open in the back of the end zone late in the first half, but his rookie quarterback overthrew him on what should have been an easy touchdown. Given his ability to create separation and prominent role in the offense, Enunwa should be universally owned after catching 13 balls for 155 yards and a touchdown through two weeks.
