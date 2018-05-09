Enunwa (neck) said he may be limited for the start of OTAs on May 22, but he still expects to be a full participant at the beginning of training camp in late July, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Enunwa has been running routes and catching passes, even noting that he's probably ahead of schedule. After missing all of 2017 while recovering from a bulging disk in his neck, Enunwa signed a second-round restricted free agent tender for $2.9 million in April. He's already regained full range of motion in his neck, setting him up to be eased into football activities over the next couple months. Enunwa led the Jets in receiving yards (857) and touchdowns (four) in 2016, but he'll likely face more competition for targets this upcoming season, as the team now has Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and 2017 third-round pick ArDarius Stewart on the roster at wide receiver. Enunwa likely will need to earn his playing time during training camp.