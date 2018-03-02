Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Enunwa (neck) is "getting better" but is uncertain to be ready for the start of New York's offseason program, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Expected to front a new-look Jets receiving corps in 2017 after recording 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns a year earlier, Enunwa was placed on injured reserve before the season even started after undergoing surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck. Though the 25-year-old seems to have progressed in his recovery over the last several months, it may take until training camp before Enunwa is cleared to participate in full drills. While Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse fared better than most expected as the Jets' starting wideouts last season, a healthy Enunwa could resurface as a primary target in the passing attack in 2018, especially with Anderson's status somewhat foggy due to ongoing legal issues stemming from a Jan. 19 arrest.