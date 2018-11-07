Anderson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

The same applies to fellow wideout Quincy Enunwa (ankle), though both players were able to return to action in Week 9. In the process, Anderson started and logged 47 of a possible 66 snaps on offense, while Enunwa played 48 snaps. With no reported setbacks, we suspect that Anderson's absence Wednesday could be maintenance-related. That notion would be confirmed by a return to practice Thursday, in any capacity. In other news, Jets' QB Sam Darnold is dealing with a foot strain that clouds his Week 10 status. As a result, Anderson -- who caught four of six targets for 32 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins -- could be catching passes from Josh McCown this weekend against the Bills.

More News
Our Latest Stories