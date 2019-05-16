Jets' Robby Anderson: Officially signs RFA tender
Anderson officially signed his restricted free agent tender Thursday, Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media reports.
Though technically able to sign a deal elsewhere, the second-round tender New York assigned Anderson in February made it highly unlikely Anderson would be going anywhere this offseason. Now having officially put pen to paper, Anderson is set to embark on a contract year as one of the top targets in a Sam Darnold-led offense.
