Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Deal with Jets worth up to $15M
Bridgewater, who agreed Tuesday to sign with the Jets, will receive a one-year contract that carries a maximum value of $15 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In addition to adding Bridgewater, the Jets will re-sign Josh McCown, their 2017 starting quarterback, when the new league year opens later Wednesday. It's expected that McCown will enter training camp atop the team's depth chart at the position, but the terms of Bridgewater's deal suggests the situation will be competitive, assuming both signal callers are healthy. With both Bridgewater and McCown only under contract for one season, it's still plausible the Jets will select a quarterback during the upcoming NFL Draft, possibly with the No. 6 overall pick.
