Jets' Thomas Rawls: Should get a look Thursday

Rawkls (undisclosed) could see a decent amount of snaps in Thursday's preseason game against Washington, NJ.com reports.

Eric Allen of the Jets' official site relays that Rawls worked in team drills this week after not playing in the team's preseason opener. With Isaiah Crowell (concussion) and Elijah McGuire (foot) out, Rawls and George Atkinson could see their share of snaps Thursday night, especially if the team decides to cap the workload of holdover Bilal Powell.

