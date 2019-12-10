Play

Montgomery (foot/hip) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough.

Like the rest of the injured or ill bodies in the Jets' backfield, Montgomery maintained his activity level as he toughs out foot and hip issues. There's a chance Montgomery serves as Le'Veon Bell's direct backup Thursday at Baltimore with Bilal Powell dealing with a combination of the flu and an ankle concern. If so, Montgomery could have some PPR viability, as he's hauled in 11 of his 15 targets in 13 contests this season while averaging 9.6 offensive snaps per game.

