Montgomery was on the field for six of a possible 57 snaps on offense in Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) sidelined Thursday, Montgomery served as Ezekiel Elliott's top backup, while Kevin Harris didn't log any snaps. In that role, Montgomery was limited to one catch on two targets for 17 yards, so even if Stevenson continues to miss time, Montgomery will remain off the fantasy radar as long as Elliott is available. The Patriots' next game is Dec. 17 against the Chiefs.