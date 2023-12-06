Montgomery played three of the Patriots' 64 snaps on offense and carried once for two yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.

With Rhamondre Stevenson exiting Sunday's game early with an ankle injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks, Montgomery resurfaced in the Patriots' backfield mix. He still lagged far behind Ezekiel Elliott in terms of both snaps and touches, but Montgomery at least had the opportunity to pick up his first carry since Week 5. The Patriots have kept Montgomery active for all 12 of their games to date mostly for his contributions on special teams, but he could end up settling in as the primary change-of-pace option behind Elliott while Stevenson is sidelined.