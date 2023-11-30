Montgomery (illness) was a non-participant at the Patriots' practice Wednesday.
Montgomery is dealing with an illness to open the week and he was unable to go for New England's first practice session ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chargers. The 30-year-old will have two more sessions to return to the field before the final injury report Friday.
