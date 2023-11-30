Montgomery (illness) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Montgomery practiced in full Thursday after missing Wednesday's session entirely, signaling he probably won't miss any game action due to the illness he's dealing with. As long as Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott (thigh) are available in Week 13, Montgomery isn't likely to check in for more than a couple snaps versus the Chargers.
