Montgomery may be asked to play a larger role in the Patriots' offense Thursday night versus Pittsburgh, Evan Lazar of the team's official website reports.

Montgomery could see an increased workload against the Steelers with Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) officially ruled out for Week 14. This season, Montgomery has turned three carries into nine yards while appearing in all 12 of the team's contests to this point and he'll be operating behind Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, so his fantasy value will remain limited.