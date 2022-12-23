Wilson completed nine of 18 passes for 92 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night. He also rushed once for one yard and threw his last pass with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter before being replaced by Chris Streveler.

Wilson had a chance to redeem himself in what was a second straight start in place of Mike White (ribs), but as his numbers indicate, that didn't come to fruition. The Jets immediately looked sluggish under the embattled second-year signal-caller, losing three yards on four plays on their first possession after taking over at the Jaguars' 18-yard line following a fumble recovery. New York then netted just 49 yards on 14 plays over the next three possessions and Wilson then threw an interception on the subsequent drive. Back-to-back three-and-outs to start the second half then served as the tipping point for head coach Robert Saleh, who pulled Wilson at that point. With New York not returning to action until a week from Sunday in a critical Week 17 road matchup against the Seahawks, White should be healthy enough to suit up for that contest.