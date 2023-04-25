The Jets plan to keep Wilson around in a backup role after trading for Aaron Rodgers on Monday, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

The report notes that Wilson and Rodgers have become friends, and the Jets hope they can still salvage something from the No. 2 overall pick down the line in 2024 or 2025. Wilson has completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 6.4 YPA as a pro, showing no real progress last season as he was benched for poor performance on two occasions. With Rodgers set to start in New York for the next year or two, the 23-year-old Wilson drops down the depth chart and may even face a challenge from Tim Boyle for the No. 2 QB job.