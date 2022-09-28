Wilson (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday and said he's "100 percent ready" to play this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Wilson will reclaim his role as the starting QB while Joe Flacco shifts back to the bench after a three-week stint marked by tons of volume (a league-high 155 pass attempts) and replacement-level efficiency (5.8 YPA, 58.7 completion percentage). The Jets obviously hope to run more, and they'll presumably do that with a more mobile QB under center if they can break the trend of falling behind by multiple scores in the first half each week. Wilson has all his key pass catchers healthy for his first start of the year, but the Jets' top three offensive tackles are on injured reserve.