Wilson, who continues to progress in his recovery from a meniscus injury and bone bruise in his knee, is expected to be cleared by doctors next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If that's the case, the QB -- who is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals -- would presumably be on track to return to action in Week 4 against the Steelers. In Wilson's ongoing absence, Joe Flacco is slated to continue filling in as the Jets' starting signal caller.