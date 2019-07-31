Jordan Lasley: Let go by Baltimore
Lasley was cut by the Ravens on Wednesday.
Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the somewhat surprising move comes a couple of days after Lasley was involved in a training camp fight. With that in mind, coach John Harbuagh noted that the team wouldn't cut a player for a practice fight and suggested that the coaching staff simply didn't see the 2018 fifth-rounder as a good fit for the current offense. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder will now look to catch on elsewhere, but there is some untapped potential here. Coming out of UCLA, Lasley profiled as a smooth route runner with excellent tracking ability on deep passes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fournette vs. Cook: Who is the pick?
Dave Richard takes you step by step on how to compare two injury-prone running backs, and gives...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Hype Hooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...
-
Zero-RB is alive and well
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and...