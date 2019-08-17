Lasley was waived by the Raiders on Saturday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Lasley has now been waived by both the Raiders and Ravens since late July, but there are still several weeks to latch on elsewhere before the regular season begins. The UCLA product racked up 69 receptions for 1,264 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 targets during his final collegiate season in 2017, but he has yet to play a single down in the NFL.

