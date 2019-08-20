Lions' Jordan Lasley: Lands in Detroit
Lasley signed a contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Lasley spent time with the Raiders and Ravens earlier this offseason, and will now work to carve out a depth role in Detroit. The 2018 fifth-round pick has yet to make his NFL debut, and may need to impress on special teams to make the 53-man roster.
