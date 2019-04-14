Jordan Taylor: Secures deal with Vikings
Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Taylor missed the 2018 season with a hip injury, but he'll get another chance with the Vikings this year. In two seasons with the Broncos, Taylor caught 29 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings have a talented set of receivers led by Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, so Taylor fits in as a depth asset and will need to contribute on special teams.
