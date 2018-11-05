Broncos' Jordan Taylor: Won't return from IR
Taylor (hip) will not return from injured reserve during the 2018 season, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Taylor was able to return to practice in mid October, but the Broncos have opted to keep the 26-year-old wideout on injured reserve for the remainder of the 2018 season. The depth receiver was making progress in his recovery from two offseason hip surgeries, and will set his sights on a 2019 return.
