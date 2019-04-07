Taylor has workouts scheduled with the Vikings on Monday and the Seahawks on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Taylor spent last season with the Broncos but never had his contract tendered, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He's coming off a hip surgery that knocked him out of the entire 2018 campaign, so these workouts could be his opportunity to show two teams in search of wide receiver depth that he's fully healthy and ready to contribute once again.

