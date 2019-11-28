Play

The Patriots are expected to sign Forbath, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

With Nick Folk slated to miss time following an appendectomy, Forbath is now in line to serve as the Patriots' fourth kicker this season. He's thus on track to kick for the team Sunday against the Texans and possibly also in Week 14 against the Chiefs, if Folk remains sidelined.

