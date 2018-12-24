Kalif Raymond: Joins Titans' practice squad
Raymond was signed to Tennessee's practice squad Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Raymond was let go by the Giants at roster cutdowns and spent a couple days on their practice squad earlier in the season. The 24-year-old also spent 2017 in New York, catching one pass for 12 yards in six games while serving as a kick and punt returner. Raymond seems unlikely to join the Titans active roster unless a wide receiver suffers an injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...