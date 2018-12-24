Raymond was signed to Tennessee's practice squad Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Raymond was let go by the Giants at roster cutdowns and spent a couple days on their practice squad earlier in the season. The 24-year-old also spent 2017 in New York, catching one pass for 12 yards in six games while serving as a kick and punt returner. Raymond seems unlikely to join the Titans active roster unless a wide receiver suffers an injury.

