The NFL has given Bibbs a one-game suspension for an undisclosed reason, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Bibbs was released unexpectedly by the Packers during OTAs in June, and this might shed some light on the reason why. He will now be forced to be sidelined one week if he is able to find his way to another roster.

