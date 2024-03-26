LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC South said in the media session.

Las Vegas Raiders

The quarterback situation with the Raiders remains unsettled, and Las Vegas could look to add someone in the NFL Draft with pick No. 13 in the first round. Gardner Minshew was added this offseason as a free agent, and Aidan O'Connell will also be in the mix to start.

Coach Antonio Pierce said right now the competition is wide open.

"You're looking for somebody that wants to come in that room and be competitive," Pierce said. "Give us that edge. And again, if it's a rookie, if it's Aidan, if it's Minshew ... we're going to put the best player out there that gives us a chance to win."

Pierce did sound excited about the possibility of Minshew leading the offense given his experience with Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Indianapolis during his career.

"He's been through a lot of adversity," Pierce said. "We want that experience, as well, in here. So, to me, it was a good fit. And it is a culture fit. Wild boy right there."

None of the Raiders quarterbacks should be drafted in one-quarterback leagues, but the winner of the competition is worth a mid-round pick in Superflex and two-quarterback formats.