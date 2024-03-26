LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Buffalo Bills

Damien Harris retired Monday, and now Buffalo has a void at running back behind James Cook. Before Harris' announcement, Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke about managing Cook's workload this season.

"Because of the durability factor of the running back position overall, you have to be aware of his touches," McDermott said. "He had a heck of a second season for us. I know he's committed to working his tail off this offseason to get himself ready to go and improve on what he did a year ago."

Cook had a breakout season in 2023 when he averaged 13.7 PPR points per game. He had 237 carries for 1,122 yards and two touchdowns and 44 catches for 445 yards and four touchdowns on 54 targets.

Buffalo can add a veteran running back to replace Harris or, more likely, draft a rookie. Either way, Cook is headed for another season with 250-plus total touches, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues.

McDermott also touched on the offseason addition of Curtis Samuel, who will help the Bills replace the departed Gabe Davis (Jacksonville). Samuel joins Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir as one of the top three receivers in Buffalo.

"Curtis Samuel is a good addition," McDermott said. "He certainly has the speed you're looking for and the ability to line up in different spots."

Over the last two seasons in Washington, Samuel combined for 126 catches, 1,269 yards and eight touchdowns on 183 targets in 33 games. I still like Shakir better than Samuel -- both are well behind Diggs -- and Samuel is worth a late-round flier in all leagues.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins receiving corps seems on the verge of getting crowded after coach Mike McDaniel said Miami made Odell Beckham Jr. a contract offer last week.

"We did make him an offer, and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who's had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options," McDaniel said. "So, I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

Beckham would be the No. 3 receiver in Miami behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and we'll see what Beckham has left to offer at 31. He has failed to eclipse 50 catches or 600 yards receiving in each of his past three seasons played, mostly due to injury. In 2023 with Baltimore, Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets.

Beckham would only be worth a late-round flier at best in the majority of leagues. Hill remains a first-round pick in all formats, and Waddle should be drafted as early as Round 3.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are likely going to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. But new coach Jerod Mayo said the team is confident in quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the starter if New England had to go that route.

"To bring a guy like Jacoby in, he's definitely a starter in this league," Mayo said. "He's a known entity. Anytime you can get a player who's also a coach, it's beneficial. He has the tools to be a good quarterback. I look forward to working with him."

The Patriots could start Brissett even with a rookie on the roster, but Fantasy managers are only going to look at Brissett in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick.

New York Jets

Jets coach Robert Saleh gave updates on several players of interest to Fantasy managers.

On Aaron Rodgers, who is coming back from last year's Achilles injury, Saleh said he expects Rodgers to take part in OTAs.

"Aaron, I know he's on a mission," Saleh said. "He's working his tail off out in California. Knowing Aaron, he's on a mission to do a lot of things that he wanted to do last year, and he's not going to stop until he gets it done."

Rodgers, 40, is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of one-quarterback leagues.

On new wide receiver Mike Williams, who is coming back from last year's torn ACL, Saleh said Williams has got a "long way to go" in his recovery. But Saleh is excited for what Williams can provide the Jets this season.

"He's a dynamic receiver," Saleh said. "We've been a big fan of his for a while. You say 50-50 ball, but it's more 70-30 when it goes up to him. He's a dynamic athlete, dynamic receiver. Very confident when he goes up and gets the ball. Just to be that complement to Garrett (Wilson) and the rest of the receiver room will be a good deal."

Keep an eye on Williams' progress with his health in training camp. I would only draft him with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, but he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as the season goes on.

Finally, Saleh said 2024 should be a big season for Breece Hall. Saleh expects Hall to be even better than he was in 2023, when he was coming back from a torn ACL.

"We slow played him, obviously," Saleh said. "We always knew what he was capable of in the pass game and the run game. I do know he's got a burning desire to prove that he's one of the best in football. I know he's going to come back this year knowing what he's capable of and knowing that he hasn't scratched the surface with the way he finished last year."

Hall is worth drafting as the No. 2 running back this season behind Christian McCaffrey, and he should be selected in the first round in all leagues. In 2023, Hall averaged 17.1 PPR points per game with 223 carries for 994 yards and five touchdowns and 76 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns on 95 targets.

With a healthy Rodgers and an improved offensive line, Hall should be electric this year. Saleh has reason to be excited about Hall in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens

Last year, Mark Andrews suffered a broken ankle in Week 11, and he didn't return until the AFC Championship Game. While Andrews was out, Isaiah Likely stepped up with five touchdowns and four games with at least 11.1 PPR points in his final five outings in the regular season.

John Harbaugh is excited about the potential to use both tight ends this season.

"Isaiah is going to take even another big step. He took a big step last year. He's a talented guy," Harbaugh said. "And Mark is a star. He's one of the superstars in the NFL."

We hope to see Likely on the field with Andrews in 2024, but Andrews remains one of the best Fantasy tight ends. He's worth drafting as early as Round 4.

Likely is only worth drafting with a late-round flier. But if given a bigger role in tandem with Andrews, Likely could end up as a weekly Fantasy starter in deeper formats.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow (wrist) is "tracking well for the offseason program," which is exactly what Fantasy managers want to hear. Burrow should be drafted as a top-five quarterback in all leagues if he's healthy for training camp as expected.

"Everything is positive," Taylor said. "Everything is encouraging. He's tracking well for the offseason program. Everything is going exactly how we hoped."

Burrow likely hopes Tee Higgins remains with the Bengals after the receiver reportedly requested a trade after getting the franchise tag. Taylor didn't sound like someone who plans to trade Higgins any time soon.

"We think he's our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl," Taylor said. "I've enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different."

If Higgins remains in Cincinnati then he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues. Hopefully he doesn't hold out, and we'll update his status if he does get traded from the Bengals.

Cincinnati also has a new running back this season in Zack Moss, who will replace the departed Joe Mixon (Houston). Taylor said Moss is "a great fit for what we're doing on offense" and can play on all three downs.

"He's spent most of his career in the gun in Buffalo and Indy, so I think that's helpful since that's a big part of our offense as well," Taylor said. "He has a high football IQ, which translates well to pass protection. He has good hands coming out of the backfield. I think he's really a patient runner. He does a good job setting up guys in the second level. I think he's a really good fit for us."

Moss is worth drafting as early as Round 6 in the majority of leagues. But I'm also excited about Chase Brown, who should be the No. 2 running back for the Bengals this year. I'm targeting Brown as early as Round 8 in all formats.

Cleveland Browns

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gave updates on several players of interest to Fantasy managers.

On Deshaun Watson, whose season ended in Week 10 with a shoulder injury, Stefanski didn't give a timeline for Watson's return but said he's hopeful things are headed in the right direction with the quarterback's recovery.

"He's right where he needs to be," Stefanski said. "He has started throwing. Joe Sheehan, our trainer, went out and supervised some of his throwing. So we'll see him in April when he gets back in and we'll just continue that rehab."

Watson, when healthy, remains a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues worth drafting with a late-round pick. Prior to getting hurt, Watson scored at least 22.6 Fantasy points in three of five full games.

Cleveland gave Watson another weapon this offseason with Jerry Jeudy, who joins Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Elijah Moore. Stefanski is excited to see what Jeudy can do for the Browns.

"He's another talented player. He can win in a variety of ways. We just think if you add good players to the complement you have already, it makes life easier on the other guys as well," Stefanski said. "Really like his skill set, like his ability to separate, like his ability to make plays with the football."

Jeudy is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. He averaged 13.6 PPR points per game in 2022, but he's been under 10 PPR points per game in the other three seasons of his career. It's hard to envision a breakout season for Jeudy in Cleveland's crowded receiving corps.

Finally, on Nick Chubb's recovery from last year's knee injury, Stefanski said the team is not rushing Chubb back to fit any timeline. Chubb tore his ACL and MCL in Week 2.

"I'm excited for Nick. He's doing a great job with his rehab, as everybody can imagine," Stefanski said. "We'll just make sure that we continue to make decisions based on him and the medical staff. But excited about Nick."

Chubb, if ready for Week 1, is worth drafting as early as Round 5 in the majority of leagues. But at 28 and coming off a major knee injury, Chubb could be a risky Fantasy running back this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that Russell Wilson and not Justin Fields will open training camp as the starter. But Fields will still have the chance to compete for the starting job.

"No, we're not resistant to competition, but as I've mentioned several times of late, I just think it's appropriate to establish positions as we get into this thing," Tomlin said. "The term that I've used is Russell has pole position. And why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working, I just think it's beneficial. His experience in the NFL. His process over a 12-month calendar. It's not only good for him, but it's good for teams, it's good for receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. ... It just creates a synergy that I think is good for this time of year. When it's time to compete, we get in training camp-like settings and go to preseason stadiums and so forth, obviously Justin will be given an opportunity that shows his capabilities."

Tomlin said Fields "oozes talent and potential," and Tomlin is excited to see what Fields can do.

"Rest assured, when it's time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete, and we'll allow those guys to sort themselves out, but I thought it was appropriate to describe it in a way that I described as we get started," Tomlin said. "Just from my conversations with Justin, I know he's excited about working alongside Russell and maybe learning some of those veteran tricks of the trade and veteran things that he's picked up from being in this league for over a decade."

Wilson is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues, and Fields is a flier in deeper formats in case he gets the chance to start. Fantasy managers would much rather see Fields and not Wilson starting for the Steelers in 2024.

Houston Texans

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans gave updates on several players of interest to Fantasy managers.

On C.J. Stroud heading into Year 2, Ryans said he expects his quarterback to take "a huge leap" in his production from his outstanding rookie campaign when he averaged 21.5 Fantasy points per game.

"He doesn't have to learn the playbook. He knows what we're asking him to do," Ryans said. "Now he can be more honed in on his mechanics and all those small things where he can get better as a quarterback. As he continues to grow, a lot of film is out there on him now, so defenses will have tendencies on him. Now it's a matter of him really honing in on himself to be a step ahead of the defense."

Stroud has the potential to be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. It will help Stroud that receiver Tank Dell (leg) is making significant progress in his recovery from last year's season-ending injury in Week 13.

"Tank is doing really well," Ryans said. "He's progressing well. He's on track. We should have Tank participating in our offseason program."

Ryans is also confident that Dell will pick up where he left off from last season prior to his injury. He finished his rookie campaign averaging 15.0 PPR points per game, and Dell is worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues.

"Tank just has to be himself," Ryans said. "Nothing changes. He's a great player. He just needs to continue to work his craft. Tank did an outstanding job for us, and I'm proud of what he did and the plays he made for us. I'm happy to have him back healthy."

Ryans is also excited for new addition Joe Mixon, who was acquired via trade from Cincinnati to replace the departed Devin Singletary (Giants). Even though Mixon turns 28 in July, Ryans is still confident his new running back can produce at a high level.

"I'm not thinking about a drop-off," Ryans said. "I'm thinking about the positives and the things that [Mixon has] done in his career. He's been consistent throughout his entire career -- a guy who can move the chains for you, a guy who can open up the passing game with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He just opens up the things that we can do offensively."

Mixon is worth drafting in all leagues as a No. 2 running back in Round 5. He averaged 15.7 PPR points per game last year for the Bengals, and hopefully he can stay near that level of production in Houston.

Indianapolis Colts

The biggest story for the Colts this offseason is the health of quarterback Anthony Richardson, and coach Shane Steichen said Richardson should be ready for OTA workouts.

"I think he'll be good to go for spring practice," Steichen said. "Obviously we've got to limit it and monitor it and don't go overboard, but I can't be more excited to get him back going again. His limited sample size that he had in those first five weeks were impressive. I mean, he made some plays that I've never seen guys make."

Richardson can be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. In his two complete games last season, he scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in each outing. He should be drafted in all one-quarterback leagues with a mid-round pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley (Tennessee) and replaced him with Gabe Davis, and coach Doug Pederson expects Davis to make a big impact in 2024.

"Gabe is to me like a Swiss Army Knife," Pederson said. "He can run routes. He was a big part of the offense in Buffalo. He's going to be another key piece to what we're doing. He's strong, he's big. All things are positive with Gabe. I'm really looking forward to getting him in there and seeing how he fits."

Davis is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, and the receiver to target in Jacksonville is Christian Kirk as early as Round 5. Kirk should line up in the slot with Davis and Zay Jones on the outside.

Keep an eye on the Jaguars in the NFL Draft, and they could be in the market for a receiver in the first round at No. 17 overall. Pederson said the receiving corps isn't complete just yet.

"We're not where we need to be, it's not the final product," Pederson said. "If there is somebody sitting there that makes you better, you are going to do everything you can to try to do that. We talked about it, it's a good receiver group this year. If you can always add talent, add talent wherever you can."

Tennessee Titans

The Titans had plenty of turnover this offseason with new additions at coach (Brian Callahan), running back (Tony Pollard) and receiver (Calvin Ridley), among others. Callahan said the team has given Will Levis plenty of tools to succeed as he enters his first full season as the starting quarterback.

"It makes him want to work harder," Callahan said of Levis. "It inspires him to go work. We're being aggressive, we're trying to add good players and we're not sitting back. I think he appreciates it, and he's excited about it."

Levis should be drafted with a late-round pick in deeper leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback, but he definitely has more upside now with the addition of Ridley joining DeAndre Hopkins. Callahan said Ridley can play every receiver spot, and he's excited to create mismatches for him and Hopkins this season.

Ridley is worth drafting as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 5. And Hopkins should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver worth drafting in Round 7.

"His speed, his ability to get in and out of breaks, to separate, are really kind of top level for the position in the league," Callahan said of Ridley. "He brings an element that we really needed, and the opportunity to add him was really awesome."

Callahan also said he plans to use Pollard and Tyjae Spears in a variety of ways this year and called them a "pretty formidable 1-2 punch." But Callahan wouldn't say if one will get significantly more touches than the other.

"They both can score touchdowns," Callahan said. "Have some explosiveness and make you miss in their game. Catch the ball out of the backfield and protect. You have two guys that are interchangeable that both add something unique to the offense.

"I think it will be a pretty good division of labor between the two of them. The thing that excites me about them both is that they both can pass protect, and they're both good at it. You don't necessarily have to take one or the other off the field on third down, which is really good for us."

Pollard should be drafted in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in Round 5. And Spears remains a potential flex option in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 7.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos offense remains somewhat of a mystery with the quarterback situation unsettled. Jarrett Stidham is the current starter after Russell Wilson was released, but Sean Payton is hopeful to add a quarterback in the draft.

The receiving corps is also a mystery behind Courtland Sutton after Jerry Jeudy was traded to Cleveland, but Payton said this could be a big year for sophomore receiver Marvin Mims.

"I'm excited for Jerry and his opportunity," Payton said. "He and I had a very close relationship. Marvin will certainly be a candidate to play more snaps because of that, and there will be some competition, I'm sure."

Sutton is worth drafting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with a mid-round pick, and his value will fluctuate depending on the quarterback situation in Denver this year. And Mims is worth a late-round flier in all leagues if he can open the season as the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart. Mims will be one of my favorite sleepers in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs might not be done adding to their receiving corps, but Marquise Brown was the big free agent addition this offseason. Andy Reid said he's excited to see how Brown fits in with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce as another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

"Marquise gives you the speed element on the outside. Or inside for that matter," Reid said. "He's played all the different spots. He's a smart kid. He'll fit in and complement Rashee and Travis well. He's had some productive years. I like that about him."

Brown dealt with injuries and poor quarterback play in 2023 with the Cardinals with Kyler Murray working his way back from a torn ACL. Brown averaged a career-low 9.6 PPR points per game, but he averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game for each of the previous three seasons.

With the Chiefs, Brown is worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 6. And Rice remains a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 3.

Las Vegas Raiders

The quarterback situation with the Raiders remains unsettled, and Las Vegas could look to add someone in the NFL Draft with pick No. 13 in the first round. Gardner Minshew was added this offseason as a free agent, and Aidan O'Connell will also be in the mix to start.

Coach Antonio Pierce said right now the competition is wide open.

"You're looking for somebody that wants to come in that room and be competitive," Pierce said. "Give us that edge. And again, if it's a rookie, if it's Aidan, if it's Minshew ... we're going to put the best player out there that gives us a chance to win."

Pierce did sound excited about the possibility of Minshew leading the offense given his experience with Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Indianapolis during his career.

"He's been through a lot of adversity," Pierce said. "We want that experience, as well, in here. So, to me, it was a good fit. And it is a culture fit. Wild boy right there."

None of the Raiders quarterbacks should be drafted in one-quarterback leagues, but the winner of the competition is worth a mid-round pick in Superflex and two-quarterback formats.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could add a receiver with the No. 5 overall selection in the NFL Draft, and hopefully that happens with the potential of either Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers being on the board. But new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he likes the current group of receivers on the roster, which is led by Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer and Derius Davis.

"I'm really excited about Quentin, his opportunity," Harbaugh said. "Josh Palmer, Derius. And then it's not even April yet. We got the draft coming, and free agency, too. Free agency lasts before the draft, after the draft. Right now, just couldn't be more excited about getting the players in the building."

Johnston offers the most potential of the current group, and he'll be worth a late-round flier even if the Chargers add receivers in the NFL Draft. Johnston flopped as a first-round rookie at 5.5 PPR points per game in 2023, but there's too much upside to completely ignore him in just his second season.

Palmer is also worth a late-round flier if he remains a top-three receiver on the depth chart. He averaged 10.7 PPR points per game last season, but there's limited upside for him depending on who else the Chargers add.