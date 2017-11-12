Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Scores another short touchdown
Abdullah rushed 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while adding a three-yard catch on two targets in Sunday's 38-24 win over Cleveland.
Abdullah expressed his dissatisfaction with a lack of goal-line touches after a Week 8 loss in which his team failed to get into the end zone, and has scored a short touchdown in both subsequent games. His eight-yard score in the second quarter was the first of five Detroit touchdowns and the only one that came on the ground. The explosive running back doesn't see enough volume to work his way into the upper echelon at his position, but Abdullah's increased usage in close has certainly raised his fantasy stock.
