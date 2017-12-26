Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Serving as No. 3 runner
Abdullah rushed six times for 21 yards while catching one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.
Abdullah saw just 11 snaps compared to 40 for Theo Riddick and 13 for Tion Green. He didn't make the most of his opportunities, either, and now owns 3.4 yards-per-carry average on the season. We expect him to remain the Lions' No. 3 runner in the season finale Sunday against the Packers.
