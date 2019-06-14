Lions' Chris Lacy: Nursing lower leg injury
Lacy (lower leg) missed practice Thursday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Lacy reportedly sustained the injury last week and it's unsure whether he will be ready for training camp come late July. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Oklahoma State product, as he finds himself in a battle with Andy Jones for the last wide receiver spot on the roster, considering Detroit carries five receivers.
