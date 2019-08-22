Lions' Damon Harrison: Pens one-year extension Wednesday
Harrison and the Lions agreed on a one-year, $11 million extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, the deal will also include $12 million in guarantees granted at the end of this year. Harrison had threatened to hold out of training camp without a new deal earlier this offseason, but was able to snag a nice payday. "Snacks" has recorded 50 tackles (37 solo) and 3.5 sacks since coming over to the Lions in October. The veteran will look to have a key role on the defensive line for the Lions in a stacked NFC North race.
