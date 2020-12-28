Harrison was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The 32-year-old requested his release after the Seahawks declared he would be a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, and the team honored that request Monday. Harrison appeared in six games for Seattle and had nine tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble
