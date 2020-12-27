Seattle is expected to cut Harrison next week after the defensive tackle requested to be released by the team Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harrison's request comes after the Seahawks informed him that he would be a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams. The 2016 first-team All-Pro apparently isn't viewed as one of Seattle's top three tackles, despite playing at least a quarter of the team's defensive snaps in each of his six appearances with the club. Harrison has tallied nine tackles and a forced fumble in those contests.