Packers' Damon Harrison: Set for Packers debut
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 3, 2021
at
3:07 pm ET 1 min read
Harrison is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The 32-year-old was claimed off waivers by the
Packers on Wednesday and will make his team debut in the final game of the regular season. Harrison should work as a run-stopping defensive tackle for his new team. More News
