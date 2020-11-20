Head coach Matt Patricia acknowledged Friday morning that it will be "difficult" for Swift (concussion) to play Sunday against the Panthers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Patricia noted that the Lions are "doing our diligence" with Swift, but with game day just a couple days away, there will not be much time for him to clear the concussion protocol. The Lions figure to provide another update on Swift's status after Friday's practice comes to a close. If he is indeed unable to go in Week 11, Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson would be in line to split the bulk of the backfield work in some fashion.