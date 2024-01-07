Swift (illness) remains listed as questionable but isn't expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A late addition to the Week 18 injury report after he was a limited participant in practice Friday, Swift apparently wasn't able to make enough progress in his recovery from the illness over the last two days to give it a go Sunday. Swift's status will be verified when Philadelphia releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:25 p.m. ET kikckoff. Assuming Swift ends up sitting out, the Eagles could take a three-pronged committee approach to the backfield featuring Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny.