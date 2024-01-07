Swift (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Swift was a surprise addition to the injury report Friday, when he was listed as questionable for the Week 18 contest after he was a limited participant in the Eagles' final practice of the week due to the illness. The running back had still been hopeful to play in the regular-season finale, but Swift ultimately didn't make enough progress in his recovery from the ailment to gain clearance to play. With Swift out of the mix for Sunday's game, the Eagles are likely to lean on Kenneth Gainwell as their primary running back, though reserves Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny could have roles in the offensive game plan as well.