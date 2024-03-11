Swift and the Bears agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $24 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It's the first major deal reported during the free-agent negotiating period and can't be made official until Wednesday afternoon. Swift figures to step in as the lead back for an offense with a new coordinator (Shane Waldron) and likely a new quarterback (Caleb Williams?), though he probably won't be a workhorse given that the Bears also have Khalil Herbert and 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson under contract. Herbert, in particular, is a threat to take a good chunk of the carries, as he's averaged 4.9 YPC on 364 totes through three pro seasons. Herbert hasn't done much in the passing game -- 43 catches, 4.9 YPT -- and doesn't figure to get many chances there now that Swift is on the team.