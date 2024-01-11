Swift (illness) practiced fully Thursday.

Swift didn't show up on the Eagles' Week 18 injury report until Friday as limited due to an illness and entered last weekend as questionable. He proceeded to be inactive this past Sunday at the Giants, allowing the trio of Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny to man the team's backfield in that contest. With three more days to recover from his ailment, Swift was able to handle every rep to begin the week and thus is in line to resume his standing as Philadelphia's lead runner in Monday's wild-card game in Tampa Bay.