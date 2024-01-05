Swift is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants with an illness.

Despite being ill Friday, Swift was able to participate in the Eagles' final Week 18 practice as a limited participant, so he'll most likely be ready to play come Sunday. The Eagles have already clinched a postseason spot, but because the team can win the NFC East (and secure a first-round bye in the playoffs) with a victory plus a Dallas loss to Washington, Philadelphia isn't expected to limit any of its key contributors. With that in mind, Swift should be in store for his usual role Sunday as the Eagles' lead back, provided his condition doesn't take a turn for the worse leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.