Swift (concussion) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Texans.
Swift made some progress through the concussion protocol this week, wrapping it up with back-to-back limited sessions. Still, it wasn't enough to gain clearance to play. Swift will miss his second game in a row as a result, leaving Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson to carry the load out of the Lions backfield. Swift's next chance to suit up arrives Sunday, Dec. 6 at Chicago.
