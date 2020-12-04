Swift (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Swift cleared the concussion protocol as of Thursday, but he proceeded to miss the final two practices of the week due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. If he receives clearance to play Sunday for the first time since Week 10, interim coach Darrell Bevell told Justin Rogers of The Detroit News that Swift will have a "smaller, game-plan specific role." As a result, it'll be difficult to trust an active Swift after Adrian Peterson compiled 15 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans on Thanksgiving.