Montgomery (ribs) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Montgomery hasn't suited up since suffering a rib cartilage injury Week 6 at Tampa Bay, missing two games as a result. With the benefit of a Week 9 bye, though, he appears poised to return Sunday on the road against the Chargers. Having said that, the Lions didn't hold practice Wednesday, so his listing on the Lions' last two reports of Week 10 prep will be telling for his availability and potential upcoming workload. Rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs was a workhorse during Montgomery's absence, racking up 51 touches for 315 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs, so the breakdown of reps between the two this weekend will be interesting to see, assuming Montgomery is active.