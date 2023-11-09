Montgomery (ribs) practiced in full Thursday.
The Lions didn't get in any on-field work Wednesday, when they listed Montgomery as a full participant. One day later, he again received the same listing, only this time the team practiced. Montgomery thus is poised to see his first game action since Week 6 on Sunday at the Chargers, putting an end to a two-game absence. The biggest question mark in Detroit's backfield moving forward is the breakdown of snaps between Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, the latter of whom tallied 51 touches for 315 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs while the former was sidelined.
