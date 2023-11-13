Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

Seeing his first action since Week 6 after missing Detroit's last two games due to a rib injury, Montgomery didn't skip a beat, recording his third 100-yard performance of the season and scoring his seventh rushing TD on a 75-yard gallop in the second quarter. However, the fifth-year back didn't see the same kind of workload he had prior to his absence, as Jahmyr Gibbs racked up 112 scrimmage yards and two rushing scores on 17 touches. Even in a timeshare with Gibbs, Montgomery should still be productive, and the duo gets another potentially juicy matchup in Week 11 against the Bears.