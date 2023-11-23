Montgomery rushed 15 times for 71 yards with one touchdown and one two-point conversion during Thursday's 29-22 loss to the Packers.

After Jahmyr Gibbs seemed to eat into Montgomery's between-the-tackles role coming out of Detroit's Week 9 bye, Montgomery has seen four more carries than Gibbs in each of the two games since then. He also got the nod on a number of goal-line rushing attempts after Gibbs handled four of them over the past couple of weeks, and Montgomery took full advantage of the opportunity to remain the only running back outside of Raheem Mostert to average more than one rushing touchdown per game in 2023. However, Montgomery's role in the passing game was again dwarfed by Gibbs, whose eight targets Thursday is more than half of what Montgomery has seen all year. While both running backs will prevent the other from handling a workhorse role, all indications suggest that the Lions offense should continue to support two highly-fantasy-relevant running backs heading into a Week 13 matchup with New Orleans.