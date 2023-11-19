Montgomery rushed 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Bears.

After watching fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs run in a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Montgomery scored the game-winning touchdown from one yard out with 29 seconds left in the fourth. This was the second consecutive game since Montgomery's return from a rib injury in which both of Detroit's top two running backs found the end zone. Montgomery and Gibbs will likely continue to split carries as Montgomery looks to add to his season total of eight rushing touchdowns on Thanksgiving against the Packers .