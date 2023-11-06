Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery (rib) is trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Chargers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Before the Lions went on bye Week 9, Montgomery missed the team's previous two games with a rib cartilage injury. The time off appears to have allowed Montgomery to heal, as Kyle Meinke of MLive.com relays that the running back didn't seem to inhibited while participating in Monday's walk-through workout coming off the bye week. In the three games this season in which both Montgomery and first-round pick Gibbs have been available, Montgomery has handily paced the Detroit backfield, averaging 24 touches in those contests. However, with Gibbs averaging 5.3 yards per carry on the season and coming off a landmark performance Week 8 against the Raiders in which he accounted for 189 yards from scrimmage, the rookie could end up poaching more work from the veteran than he had previously. Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Monday that he intends to take the Detroit backfield "a little by committee," adding that Gibbs will "get his fair share now."